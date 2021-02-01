IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 151,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,683,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares during the period.

USIG opened at $61.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

