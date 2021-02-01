IFP Advisors Inc Has $364,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

