IFP Advisors Inc Has $317,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $3,397,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,456,327 shares of company stock valued at $141,058,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,423.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

