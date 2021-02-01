IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

NYSEARCA USEP opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

