IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Clorox by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in The Clorox by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after buying an additional 113,544 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $209.46 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

