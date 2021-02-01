IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 534.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,000 shares of company stock worth $28,363,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.84 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

