IDEX (IEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX stock opened at $186.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71.

Get IDEX alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.