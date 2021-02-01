Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IDKOY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others segments. The company offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ethers, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, and engineering plastics.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.