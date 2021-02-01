Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $838.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00151768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00266481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

