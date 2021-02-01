IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Repligen by 78.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $200.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 243.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $226.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

