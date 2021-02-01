IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 568 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 572.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth $217,000.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.