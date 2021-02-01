IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,782 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 75,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 499,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.27 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

