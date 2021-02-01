IBM Retirement Fund Invests $358,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lincoln National by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.