IBM Retirement Fund Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,119,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $211.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

