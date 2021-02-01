IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.