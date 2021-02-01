IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,309 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 282,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

DISCK stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

