IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after buying an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 36,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $33.67 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

