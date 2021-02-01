IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

