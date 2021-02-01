IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Assurant by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Assurant by 10.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $135.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

