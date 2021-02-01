Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

HYLN opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

