Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $274,695.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

