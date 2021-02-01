Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SEB Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Danske cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

HSQVY stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.