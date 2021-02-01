Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 493,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

HURN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.92. 4,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

