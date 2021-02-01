Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $39,397.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

HMQ is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

