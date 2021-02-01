HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $14,139.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,139.67 or 1.00043148 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00023769 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.52 or 0.01030086 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00305691 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00191826 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027915 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00031721 BTC.
HTMLCOIN Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “
HTMLCOIN Token Trading
HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.