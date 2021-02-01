Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horizon Bancorp traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 141,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 122,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

HBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 93,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

