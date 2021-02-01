Horan Capital Management Sells 149 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horan Capital Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 8.5% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,179.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

