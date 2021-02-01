Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

HON opened at $195.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $181.81. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

