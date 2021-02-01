Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Trimmed by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

