Honest Price Tops $0.0073 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $689,113.72 and $641.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00265462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038118 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.