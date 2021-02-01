Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $28,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

