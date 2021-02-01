Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys 300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Nucor were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nucor by 209.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after buying an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.79. 144,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,111. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

