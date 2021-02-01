Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) alerts:

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. Hochschild Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.53. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 153.33.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.