HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,352,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,519.9% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $257.56. The stock had a trading volume of 76,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $696.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

