HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Incyte by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Incyte by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Incyte by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Incyte by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,763. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

