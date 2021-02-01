HMS Capital Management LLC Has $912,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $173,000.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

PODD traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $268.18. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,842. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

