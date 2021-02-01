HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 21,246 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.