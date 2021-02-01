Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,824.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

