Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Hits $56.77 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Hive has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $56.77 million and $5.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044361 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,445,275 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

