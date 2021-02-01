Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

