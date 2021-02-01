Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.39. Highway shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

