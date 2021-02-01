Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,353. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $178.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

