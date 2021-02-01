Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises about 1.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.91. 2,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -303.18 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

