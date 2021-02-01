Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up 11.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $206.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

