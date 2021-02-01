Hegic Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $97.98 million and $10.99 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00152966 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00069017 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00265753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038985 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

