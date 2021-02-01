Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.15

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 17856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several analysts have commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.80, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after buying an additional 3,344,157 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,148,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,454,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,412,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

