Head-To-Head Survey: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

27.8% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 14.08% N/A N/A First Community 16.65% 7.36% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Community has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 5.46 $960,000.00 N/A N/A First Community $54.37 million 2.34 $10.97 million $1.45 11.72

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

First Community beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through a loan production office located in New Albany, Indiana. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

