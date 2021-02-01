Head-To-Head Survey: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ)

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Reserves and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.60 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -44.40

Legacy Reserves has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Legacy Reserves on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

