Head-To-Head Survey: Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) & Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -22.33% N/A N/A Corteva 4.42% 4.70% 2.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.28 -$12.87 million N/A N/A Corteva $13.85 billion 2.19 -$959.00 million $1.43 28.47

Scheid Vineyards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corteva.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 3 7 10 0 2.35

Corteva has a consensus price target of $36.27, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Summary

Corteva beats Scheid Vineyards on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, below-ground nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

