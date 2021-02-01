Head to Head Review: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 1.05% 0.87% 0.80% TOMI Environmental Solutions 29.08% 78.06% 48.96%

This table compares REX American Resources and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.10 $7.43 million $1.18 64.83 TOMI Environmental Solutions $6.35 million 11.75 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for REX American Resources and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats REX American Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. Its products and services also comprise SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; SteraMist Permanent iHP Complete Disinfection Room, an automated system that is plumbed utilizing the facilities' existing HVAC system; and iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber. In addition, the company offers full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection/decontamination services. It manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company's products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue labs, vivariums, research universities, military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, transportation industries; and cannabis market. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

